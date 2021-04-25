MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $345,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Lincoln National by 744.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 544,963 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 471,016 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after acquiring an additional 434,371 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 602.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 384,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.