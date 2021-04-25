MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $371,000 in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

