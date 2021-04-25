MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $490,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

