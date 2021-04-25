MediaAlpha, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha’s (NYSE:MAX) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 26th. MediaAlpha had issued 9,250,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $175,750,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
MAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.
NYSE MAX opened at $38.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $19,989,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $5,392,000.
About MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
