MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $34.50

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.50, but opened at $36.71. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 707 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13.

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,989,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 149.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 165,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 99,153 shares during the period.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

