Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.62 Million

Brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to announce sales of $22.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.30 million and the lowest is $6.60 million. Merus reported sales of $6.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 259%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $45.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $69.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.30 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $72.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth $142,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $9,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

MRUS traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. 136,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,398. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $895.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

