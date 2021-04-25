Metal Market Capitalization Achieves $233.48 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $233.48 million and approximately $47.08 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $3.56 or 0.00007130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00064983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00087528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00093627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.11 or 0.00677237 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

