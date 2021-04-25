Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$61.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised their target price on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Metro to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.89.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$57.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$66.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.37.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metro will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

