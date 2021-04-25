MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NYSE:MGP opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

