MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

