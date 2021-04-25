Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.90

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.90 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), with a volume of 124,797 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.32. The company has a market capitalization of £17.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15.

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

