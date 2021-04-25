Mirrored Alibaba Market Cap Hits $30.25 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $30.25 million and $55,050.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for $235.56 or 0.00483016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00273801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.42 or 0.01044592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,205.54 or 1.00897877 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00023069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.46 or 0.00630463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 128,437 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

