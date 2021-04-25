Morgan Stanley Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $149.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.42.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $153.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -850.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

