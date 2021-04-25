Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 294.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Azul were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Azul in the third quarter valued at $1,362,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Azul alerts:

NYSE:AZUL opened at $21.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. Azul S.A. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

AZUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.