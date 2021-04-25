Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,523,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $285.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.17 and a 200 day moving average of $260.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.70 and a fifty-two week high of $286.08.

