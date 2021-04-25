Morgan Stanley Cuts Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $312.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $312.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $266.82 on Thursday. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $268.71. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.01.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 122.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

