Morgan Stanley Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 687.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 31,275 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.03. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

