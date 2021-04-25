Morgan Stanley Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $220.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.96.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $229.72 on Friday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $129.39 and a 1 year high of $231.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Equifax by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Equifax by 545.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

