Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.56.

GT opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

