Morgan Stanley Sells 83,104 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Choice Hotels International worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after buying an additional 666,874 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,771,000 after buying an additional 100,674 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after buying an additional 74,587 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 243,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 57,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

