MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €185.73 ($218.51).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR:MTX traded down €0.45 ($0.53) on Thursday, reaching €196.50 ($231.18). The company had a trading volume of 131,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 52-week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €201.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €194.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a PE ratio of 43.96.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.