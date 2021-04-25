Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 181.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.7% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 66.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 109,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $266.03 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.97 and a 200-day moving average of $234.38. The firm has a market cap of $312.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

