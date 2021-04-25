Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $870,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

