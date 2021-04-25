Murphy Capital Management Inc. Invests $226,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $135.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

