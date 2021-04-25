Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Raymond James started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

