Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

