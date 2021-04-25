Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,649 shares of company stock worth $4,296,389 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

