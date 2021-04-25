NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSTG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,552 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,590 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSTG traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $76.11. 816,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

