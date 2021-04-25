Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.35 Million

Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report sales of $28.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.30 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $26.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $110.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $110.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $125.97 million, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $127.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.43 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

