National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEM. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

