National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,894 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $39.76 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

