National Bankshares Increases Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$12.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

DPM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.25.

DPM opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.75. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$6.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.71.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$197.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,000.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

