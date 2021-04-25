National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of National Beverage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. National Beverage has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $98.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

