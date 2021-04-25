Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $49.60 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $49.60 million and $4.93 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003437 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 274.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020326 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,624,170 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.