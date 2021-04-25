Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) rose 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 3,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 117,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

NVGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $568.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.45 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

