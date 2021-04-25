NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 245,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,688.44 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

