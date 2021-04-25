NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Hits $0.0361 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $72.45 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00064250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00093906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.45 or 0.00684393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.75 or 0.07754355 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.