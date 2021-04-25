NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.86

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $4.46. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 14,126 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 104,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.