New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.50.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.98. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$259.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.