New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $112.32 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,092 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $112,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $144.33. 6,400,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,655. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

