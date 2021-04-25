New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $184.37 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205,537 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $184,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,716,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,429,089. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of -600.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.