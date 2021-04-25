New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $200.58 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 98,613 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Medtronic worth $200,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $131.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,568. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $131.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

