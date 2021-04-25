New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $250.12 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,841,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86,138 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $250,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,661,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,023. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

