NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,782 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NewAge were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBEV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NewAge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NewAge by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NewAge by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NewAge by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 34,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NewAge by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NewAge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.23 on Friday. NewAge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $301.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.97.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NewAge Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.