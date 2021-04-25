Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires 23,341 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after acquiring an additional 563,556 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,226,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,724,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,121,000 after acquiring an additional 213,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $101.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

