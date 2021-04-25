Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,338,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,686,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after buying an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.21.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

