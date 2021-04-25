Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

