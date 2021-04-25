Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases 29,211 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,211 shares during the period. eXp World accounts for about 1.7% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 82.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 194.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 148,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 98,007 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in eXp World by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,538,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,976,076.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 447,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,709,350 in the last three months. 40.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.