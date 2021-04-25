Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LOUP opened at $55.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $64.33.

