Newton 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.51 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $22.19 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Newton alerts:

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

